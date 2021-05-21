Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About The Movie Musical

Only a little more paciencia y fe, dear readers, because Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights is almost here! His hit musical has been adapted into a feature film, and after going through developmental delays, it’s finally on its way to our screens.

In The Heights stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, a role that was originated by Miranda in the Broadway show. Miranda has a small role as Piraguero, or Piragua Guy, and rounding out the cast is Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace and Olga Merediz. The musical adaptation was directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and will release in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11. We've already seen critics share their thoughts on social media, and now their reviews are rolling in, so let's take a look.