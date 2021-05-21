500 Days Of Summer Is On Hulu Streaming Now, And Zooey Deschanel Has A Message For Fans About Her Character

(500) Days of Summer is one of those movies that people feel they can revisit at various points in their life and get different messages out of what they see each time. Personal experiences with relationships are undoubtedly going to have fans feeling one way or the other about Tom and Summer’s actions, depending on what sort of emotional state they’re in at the time. And seeing the film return to streaming is going to open up some more opportunities to discuss various facets of Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Summer and Tom.