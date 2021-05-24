Disney Debuts Season One Trailers For Innovative New Series Launchpad

The Little Prince(ss)

The Little Prince(ss), written and directed by Moxie Peng, tells the story of Gabriel, a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet and befriends Rob, another Chinese student at school. Suspicious of Gabriel’s feminine behavior, Rob’s father decides to intervene. This important and emotional story will break your heart, and heal it.

All six live-action shorts are streaming exclusively on Disney+ May 28th.