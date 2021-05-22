Cruella Star Confirms LGBTQ Character In Emma Stone’s Disney+ Movie

Earlier this year, Disney had the LGBTQ+ community talking following the release of animated film Raya and the Last Dragon. The movie, which centers around two women, has been embraced by some of the community as an implied female relationship. This includes Raya’s voice actress, Kelly Marie Tran, who said that she decided there were “some romantic feelings going on there” between her and Gemma Chan’s character while recording for the role.

You can meet John McCrea’s Artie in Cruella, coming to theaters on Disney+ Premier Access this Friday, May 28.