The Batman’s Robert Pattinson Signed A New Deal With WB, Does This Mean A Sequel Is Coming?

So when will we learn if The Batman 2 is actually happening? That’s hard to say; maybe Warner Bros is confident enough that The Batman will be a smash hit that the sequel announcement will arrive later this year, or maybe the studio will wait until after The Batman’s release to let audiences know. Either way, there are already plans in motion to flesh out this particular DC franchise on HBO Max. A spinoff series is in development that will focus on the Gotham City Police Department during Batman’s first year of existence. Robert Pattinson’s first-look deal could surely pave the way for him to at cameo as Batman in this GCPD series, but as things stand now, there’s been no word about him appearing in this project.