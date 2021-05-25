The New Predator Movie Has Cast A Legion Star In The Leading Role

Back in February, it was reported that Predator 5 will wind the clock back to follow a Comanche tribe in a time before Europeans came to North America, with the main character being a young woman named Kee. Going outside of the established gender norms, Kee rises up to fight for her tribe when a mysterious danger threatens them all. Assuming this Predator 5 premise is accurate, then we can not only presume that this threat is a Predator, but also that Amber Midthunder will play the role of Kee. Again though, until 20th Century Studios provides story details, we can’t say for sure yet if this is indeed what Predator 5 (which is also known as Skulls) has in store.