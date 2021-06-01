Hotel Transylvania: Transformania: Release Date, Cast And Everything Else We Know About The Movie

Back in 2012, Hotel Transylvania released in theaters, featuring an amazing ensemble cast led by comedy superstar Adam Sandler and pop superstar Selena Gomez. It became an overnight success, grossing well over $358,300,000 worldwide. From that, two sequels were spawned, and now, Hotel Transylvania 4 is coming out very soon.

But, with all the film delays that have happened and casting changes, what do you know about the fourth and final film of the Hotel Transylvania saga? Luckily for you, this is everything that we know about the anticipated Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Is Set To Release July 23, 2021

I know for some time that the release date for this film has been knocked around back and forth due to the delays in production from COVID-19 or otherwise, but we are happy to report that Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is set to release quite soon, on July 23, 2021. We can happily add that onto our 2021 new movie releases.

Adam Sandler Will Not Be Returning As Dracula In Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

I know, I was as shocked as you when I first read about this news. Adam Sandler has been the voice behind Dracula since the very first Hotel Transylvania, and while castmates have come and gone in the last three movies, Sandler was always around to voice the famous vampire. But, recently, Adam Sandler quietly stepped down from the role in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, focusing on other projects.

However, no need to fear, as the role has been handed off to Brian Hull, a voice actor who has had parts in shows such as Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure and Puppy Star Christmas. From the trailer, he sounds almost exactly like Sandler, so it doesn’t sound like Drac will be changing too much.

But Most Of The Original Cast Will Return In Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Even if Sandler is going to be leaving the Hotel Transylvania series, that doesn’t mean that plenty of other stars aren’t returning. We have Selena Gomez returning as Mavis, as well as Andy Samberg as her beloved Johnny in the film. Alongside these stars, plenty of Drac’s gang are coming back as well.

Among those friends is Key & Peele star Keegan-Michael Key as Murray, an ancient mummy, comedian and actor David Spade as Griffin, an invisible man, WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn as Dracula’s wife, Erika, and several others.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Will See The Characters Turned Into Humans

Something the Hotel Transylvania series has always thrived on is its ability to create fantastic monsters and amazing additions to the scary world they all live in. But, in this edition, we see a totally new side to these monsters – them as humans!

The premise of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is when Van Helsing’s new and mysterious invention, the “Monsterfication Ray,” goes haywire, Drac and every single one of his monster friends are suddenly turned into humans, and Johnny – the human all along – becomes a monster. He and Drac must team up to somehow find a cure for what happened to them halfway across the world, before it’s too late – if they don’t kill each other first.

I’ve always been a big fan of the relationship between both Drac and Johnny, and how over the series it has developed slightly as Drac begins to see how much this human boy truly cares for his daughter. However, seeing this premise, I’m eager to witness them in this strange, but interesting, set of circumstances, where we have a really cool role reversal and an unlikely team-up.

Genndy Tartakovsky Returned To Write Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, But Jennifer Kluska & Derek Drymon Will Be Directing

Since the beginning of the Hotel Transylvania series, Genndy Tartakovsky has been directing each film, from when we were introduced to Drac’s pack to when they went on summer vacation on a cruise across the world. However, it seems that Tartakovsky will be taking a step down from the director’s chair, but not going far. He has stepped into the writer’s room, alongside fellow writers, Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo. The three of them penned the screenplay.

In terms of directing, it will be a pair-up between Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. Drymon has had plenty of work on cartoon productions in the past, like Rocko’s Modern Life, the Cartoon Network show Adventure Time, and the Nickelodeon hit, Spongebob Squarepants. So, it’s not a surprise that someone like him has stepped into the role of directing.

Another person who will also be appearing behind-the-scenes more who deserves to be mentioned is Selena Gomez herself. While voicing Mavis, Gomez will also be executive producing the movie, something she hadn’t previously done for the other films.

Mavis Will Have A Bigger Role In Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

While Gomez will have plenty of work behind the scenes, Mavis will have an even bigger role in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Johnny and Drac will be working together to find a cure for what happened to them, but Mavis will be working hard to try and help them from afar, with the help of Drac’s now human friends.

Cinemablend recently spoke to the directors of the upcoming film, and Jennifer Kluska commented on the story, which will follow Mavis as well as her family.

It all turns on a dime because Johnny believes that if he becomes a monster, it will make everyone happy and the idea that Drac is going to leave the hotel to Mavis. Then through the series of events with the Monsterfication Ray that Drac becomes a human and all this sort of mayhem happens in a classic comedy of errors….Mavis has to go on a journey to fix it before it’s too late. She’s really the one who is driving these additional stakes of the movie as she tries to fix her family.

Mavis has always been a main character in all of the Hotel Transylvania films, as Drac’s only daughter, and her family has been a centerpoint as well. But, with the team-up of Johnny and Drac, I think it’s time that Mavis got a little bit of her own storyline while trying to help her family, especially for the last film in the series.

Check Out The Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Trailer Here

If you haven’t checked out the latest trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, be sure to check it out, below!

What are you excited for in this upcoming animated film? I can only imagine the hijinks the crew will be getting into again. Nevertheless, I’m all ready and signed up for it – one last ride with Drac and the gang (I’m already tearing up).