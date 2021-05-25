New Fast and Furious 9 Image Shows Michelle Rodriguez Doing A Wild Motorcycle Stunt

There was a time when it wasn't even clear if Fast and Furious veteran Michelle Rodriguez would even be returning for the ninth installment in the series of progressively more insane car stunts. Rodriguez had been very vocal about her feeling that herself, and the other actresses in the franchise, had received the short end of the stick when it came to the films and that the female characters weren't being given the proper attention. But with Rodriguez back for the new movie, coming out next month, it would seem that her concerns have been addressed, and now a new image gives us a glimpse of Rodriguez's character getting a badass moment to shine involving a motorcycle stunt.