After Superman, J.J. Abrams Wants To Work On A Video Game Movie

The Portal game franchise, which currently consists of two main games and other ancillary media, is a unique take on the first-person shooter style of game, where, instead of firing bullets, the player has a gun that can shoot two different portals. When both portals are active, the player can walk through one of them, and come out wherever the other one is. This ability is used by a woman (never named in the games, but referred to elsewhere in the franchise as Chell) being forced to undergo a series of tests at Aperture Science, run by a diabolical, insane, and hilarious, A.I. known as GLaDOS. The second Portal game also included a fantastic voice performance by J.K. Simmons as Aperture Science founder Cave Johnson