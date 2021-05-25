Into The Spider-Verse 2: A Fan-Favorite Animated Spider-Man Actor Wants In On The Sequel

There is a Spider-Man movie that features Spider-Ham as a legitimate character. It exists. You can actually go watch it right now, if you wanted to. Not only that, this movie -- the animated masterpiece Spider-Man: Into the SpiderVerse -- won an Oscar for its brilliance. The Spider-Ham movie has an Oscar! OK, it’s about a lot more than Spider-Ham, and that’s why it won an Oscar. The point I’m making is that the inevitable sequel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, is going to have to swing for the fences if it wants to top the giddy madness that came with the original, and at least one fan-favorite Spider-Man actor is tossing his webshooters into the ring.