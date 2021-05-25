news

Into The Spider-Verse 2: A Fan-Favorite Animated Spider-Man Actor Wants In On The Sequel

There is a Spider-Man movie that features Spider-Ham as a legitimate character. It exists. You can actually go watch it right now, if you wanted to. Not only that, this movie -- the animated masterpiece Spider-Man: Into the SpiderVerse -- won an Oscar for its brilliance. The Spider-Ham movie has an Oscar! OK, it’s about a lot more than Spider-Ham, and that’s why it won an Oscar. The point I’m making is that the inevitable sequel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, is going to have to swing for the fences if it wants to top the giddy madness that came with the original, and at least one fan-favorite Spider-Man actor is tossing his webshooters into the ring.

Spider-Man has a deep well of creative talents who have contributed to his success over the years, and part of the joy of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the clever way the movie referenced the character’s history (it was an absolute rip for Spidey geeks). The opening sequence referenced the 1960s animated Spider-Man series that countless Spidey fans grew up on. And the movie ended with the tease of Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), interacting with that 1967 version in the popular Spider-Man pointing meme. It was hilarious.

Spider-Man 2099

Josh Keaton, meanwhile, lent his voice to an incredibly popular animated version of Peter Parker and Spider-Man when he starred in The Spectacular Spider-Man. The show was shared between Kids WB and Disney XD for two seasons before legal headaches over the rights to the Spider-Man character prevented a third season from being completed (though the storytellers behind the show had a season planned). This abrupt cancellation has inspired numerous Spider-Man fans to try a #SaveSpectacularSpiderMan campaigns on social media, and Keaton’s hoping that popularity can power him into Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.

It wouldn’t be too far-fetched. The Spectacular Spider-Man was critically acclaimed as well as popular with the fans. Its inspiration dates back to old John Romita Sr. comic books, as well as the extremely stylish Ultimate Spider-Man comics created by Brian Michael Bendis. If Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 needs to increase its representation of webhead and pull Spideys from multiple sources. Using Josh Keaton would be a fitting nod to the fans who got their favorite animated Spider-Man cut short.

We still have a long way to go before the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 reaches theaters. Although it recently locked in its creative brain trust, the movie isn’t expected to reach theaters until October 7, 2022, while we are still holding out hope for a spinoff movie starring Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacey.

More From This Author
    • Sean O'Connell Sean O'Connell View Profile

      Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.

Sony's SpiderVerse Movies Have Been Sprinkling In Clues To The Multiverse For Years news 7h Sony's SpiderVerse Movies Have Been Sprinkling In Clues To The Multiverse For Years Mike Reyes
12 Joe Manganiello Movies And TV Shows To Watch Streaming news 3d 12 Joe Manganiello Movies And TV Shows To Watch Streaming Philip Sledge
Spider-Man: No Way Home Actor Discusses The Intense Secrecy That Surrounds Marvel Movies news 3d Spider-Man: No Way Home Actor Discusses The Intense Secrecy That Surrounds Marvel Movies Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Wrath Of Man May 7, 2021 Wrath Of Man 6
Voyagers Apr 9, 2021 Voyagers 5
Resident Evil Nov 24, 2021 Resident Evil Rating TBD
Our Friend Jan 22, 2021 Our Friend Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Nov 19, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Breaking Bad's Jesse Plemons Is Joining WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen In A New TV Show TBD Breaking Bad's Jesse Plemons Is Joining WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen In A New TV Show Rating TBD
Zac Efron’s Firestarter Has Begun Filming, And They Celebrated With Wild, Fiery Video TBD Zac Efron’s Firestarter Has Begun Filming, And They Celebrated With Wild, Fiery Video Rating TBD
F9 Reviews Have Arrived, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The New Fast And Furious Movie TBD F9 Reviews Have Arrived, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The New Fast And Furious Movie Rating TBD
Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran Reveals Big Lesson Learned From Playing Rose Tico And Raya TBD Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran Reveals Big Lesson Learned From Playing Rose Tico And Raya Rating TBD
The Office Stars Share Heartfelt Messages After Death Of Billy Merchant Actor Mark York TBD The Office Stars Share Heartfelt Messages After Death Of Billy Merchant Actor Mark York Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information