Upcoming Tyler Perry Movies And TV Shows: What's Ahead For The Actor/Director/Producer

As one of the hardest working entertainers in the business, Tyler Perry is a very active man. Bouncing between his various duties as a studio head, writer, director, producer, author, showrunner, and humanitarian (among other titles), there's never a dull moment in the life and times of this proactive performer. Not even a pandemic can slow his roll.

Whether as an actor, writer, director, or producer, Tyler Perry has plenty of projects lined up in the near future. Admittedly, it's hard to keep track of everything that he's working on. Nevertheless, to the best of our knowledge and reporting, we've rounded up a list of all the upcoming movies and TV shows that are coming up under Perry's famous name. Here's what the actor-writer-producer-director has lined up in the not-too-distant future.