Good Will Hunting: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Matt Damon Movie

It has been nearly a quarter-century since Good Will Hunting turned Matt Damon and Ben Affleck into two of the biggest names in Hollywood and earned each their first Academy Award (Best Original Screenplay). And while both have gone on to be a part of one successful project after another, the intimate and inspirational story told in their 1997 drama about a genius from the wrong side of the tracks in Boston still holds a special place in the hearts of so many.

There are plenty of reasons why Good Will Hunting is not only one of the best movies in the filmographies of all the actors who appeared in the gripping story, including all the great behind the scenes facts about how the film went from a college project to the launchpad of two careers. Below is a breakdown of some of the most interesting facts about Good Will Hunting including the original spy thriller subplot, all the ways Robin Williams improvised on set, and all the big name directors attached before Gus Van Sant took the reins.