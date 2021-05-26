Why Johnny Knoxville Says Jackass 4 Will Be His Last

After over a decade away from the infamous stunt franchise, Jackass is returning this fall with a fourth movie. Co-creator Johnny Knoxville is back, having crafted a new set of pranks with Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, Steve-O and Derek Freda, along with starring in Jackass 4, but it will apparently be the last movie in the long-running series.
Jackass began as an MTV television series that premiered in 2000 and has since expanded into a full-blown movie franchise, along with inspiring more cringe comedies like Bad Grandpa and Netflix’s recent release Bad Trip with Eric Andre and Lil Rel. Johnny Knoxville recently explained why Jackass 4 is his last:
You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens. I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around.
Of course, he’s talking about his own body as the Jackass mastermind recently ringed in his 50th birthday. He stands proud of the raw stunt material that has shocked fans of the franchise over the years, but he’s capping his limit at four movies, believing that his luck may run out if he pushes his body too far.
Johnny Knoxville spoke about the decision to GQ Magazine, while teasing why he decided to revive the franchise about ten years after the release of Jackass 3D. He amassed around 40 to 50 ideas over the years between the third movie and the filming of Jackass 4. The upcoming movie recently wrapped shooting and is expected to come out later this year.
Over the years, the Jackass movies have left its cast to be electrocuted, chased by animals… and, of course, taking part in nut shots, all for the audience’s laughs or gross-out reactions. And behind-the-scenes, Jackass 4 has recently gone through some drama regarding Bam Margera, who went on a rant laced with f-bombs about the project early this year.
The stunt performer was fired from the project due to breaking contracts related to his sobriety. Bam Margera went to the hospital for a staph infection for a tattoo gone wrong.
Jackass’ Steve-O has teased a stunt involving paralysis in the fourth film, recently saying that he may have talked a doctor into “dressing up as a clown” and putting a four-inch needle into his spine to paralyze him from the waist down. Time will tell how Jackass leaves its stars and apparently ends the franchise when the fourth movie comes out.
Jackass 4 is expected to star Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Preston Lacy, Chris Pontius, Ehren McGhehey, Dave England, Jasper Dolphin and Eric Andre. The movie is expected for October 22 alongside a number of exciting 2021 movie releases.