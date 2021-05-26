Chewbacca Actor Thanks Star Wars Fans As Fans Make Solo Trending In Hopes Of A Sequel

There is a Lando series officially in development for Disney+, but it has not been announced who will be in the cast of the TV show. It could be the perfect spinoff for Solo if Donald Glover is given the role again, but the actor also may be tied up with finishing Atlanta and making his Mr. and Mrs. Smith series with Solo co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Even if Solo does not continue, there’s a ton more Star Wars coming in the near future to get excited for.