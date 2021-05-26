news

The Batman Fan Art Casts Ana De Armas As Poison Ivy, And Wow

Ana de Armas in No Time to Die
As far as superheroes go, there are few quite as popular as DC’s Batman. As such, the Dark Knight has been adapted for film and television a number of times. While Ben Affleck is the Bruce Wayne of the DCEU, Robert Pattinson will play an alternate version in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. And as fans wait for that movie to arrive, new fan art imagines Ana de Armas as Poison Ivy in a sequel.

Ana de Armas became a household name thanks to her work in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. Fans are eager to see her enter the Bond franchise with No Time to Die, but some DC fans are also hoping to see her as the iconic villain Poison Ivy in a possible The Batman sequel. Now fan art has brought that to life, check it out below.

I mean, how cool is that? While this image is a trick of photo shop, it’s clear that Ana de Armas could pull off Poison Ivy’s signature look. Now the question is whether or not Warner Bros. has plans to bring the femme fatale to the big screen.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of artist Ryan.Reviews. They’ve got a clear interest in comic book properties, and have done a various of awesome renderings that turn casting news or fan casting into reality. The image of Ana de Armas’ Poison Ivy is no exception, and should increase calls for the actress to take on the role.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman will seemingly be set in another universe from the main DCEU, allowing the filmmaker to make bold narrative choices with the title character, as well as his rogues gallery. The movie will feature three iconic Batman villains: Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Riddler (Paul Dano), and Penguin (Colin Farrell). So if the movie does well, smart money says more rogues will join the burgeoning property.

If Matt Reeves doesn’t have plans for Poison Ivy, perhaps we’ll get to see the character in a project that’s attached to the main DCEU timeline. Margot Robbie has made her interest in exploring Harley Quinn’s relationship to Ivy known, but there hasn’t been any official news. Still, it feels like there’s double the opportunity for the plant-based villain to make her way back to the big screen.

Given the trajectory of Ana de Armas’ career, it would make a great deal of sense for Warner Bros. to approach the actress for a DC role. Poison Ivy would be a solid choice, although she’s been adapted in various mediums a number of times. Ivy factored heavily into the Arkham video games, the Harley Quinn animated series, as well as Gotham. Plus there was Uma Thurman’s iconic take on the role in Joel Schumacher’s ultra campy Batman & Robin.

The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

