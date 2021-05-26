Jackass 4: As Feud With Bam Margera Continues, Director Takes Legal Action

Reporting from TMZ has come out and stated that the supposed story of how Bam Margera was thrown off of Jackass 4 has gotten hot enough that Tremaine felt this litigious step was the best course of action. While there was a back and forth about whether or not Margera would be a part of Jackass 4’s cast, according to Bam’s own accounts, he was misled in reference to his part in the series’ future. Knowing the outlandish behavior that we’ve seen Bam Margera and the Jackass guys have put on camera, one can see why a restraining order might come into play.