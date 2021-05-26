Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About 'Lifelong' Struggle With Mental Health And Hugh Jackman Shares Support

For years now we've seen a "feud" between actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The pair continually poke fun at each other, insult each other, and generally give each other a hard time over their careers, their beverage based side-hustles, and whatever else they can find to throw at each other. Of course, it's clear that all of it is done with love and that the two are really good friends, but recently we saw just how true that is when Ryan Reynolds let his guard down about something in his life and Jackman offered words of support.