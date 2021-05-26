Twilight Director Finally Explains Why Emmett Cullen Randomly Carries Around Eggs

Based on that Instagram caption, Kellan Lutz has clearly been asked about the egg thing for years, but he told Insider that it was a secret he was willing to take to “the grave” if Catherine Hardwicke didn’t decide to settle it once and for all. As it turns out, it was more of a cast inside joke than any particular detail about the vampire. Of course the Cullens don’t eat, so it wasn’t part of his character’s diet. But we can totally see Emmett using it as a prop to look human.