The Ways Emma Stone's Cruella Breaks From The Disney Movie Mold, According To The Director

I would not have made the same movie. I, Tonya sort of opened up a lot of things for me in a sense of when I shot I, Tonya I was kind of fearless and I really just stuck to my convictions and what I felt would work for the film. I really took some chances with it and changed a lot of things and broke some rules like breaking the fourth wall. There’s a lot of stuff going on and I wanted to keep that freedom with Cruella. I brought my DP from I, Tonya, Nicolas Karakatsanis, who did an amazing job and there’s a lot of spontaneity to how we shoot and a lot of times the camera is always moving and can look in any direction and the actors have freedom to move. And I wanted to have a lot of music in it, so I had to design the camera moves, knowing that we’re going to have it in certain places. I wanted all that energy that we had in I, Tonya. So I brought in a lot of that to this.