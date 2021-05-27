Apparently Joker 2 Is Further Along Than We Thought

That said, the use of the word “installment” rather than “sequel” in this article is curious. Given all the accolades Joaquin Phoenix received for his performance as Arthur Fleck, including winning the Academy Award for Best Actor, one would imagine bringing him back would be the best way to ensure that Joker 2 comes anywhere close to the level of success its predecessor enjoyed. On the other hand, perhaps Warner Bros and DC are more interesting in going the anthology route with a new Joker movie, and we could see a different take on how the Clown Prince of Crime came to be starring a new character.