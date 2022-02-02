Is Tom Holland Officially Returning For More Spider-Man? Here’s The Latest

Spider-Man: No Way Home was an epic conclusion to the newest Spider-Man trilogy that effectively was a new sort of origin story for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. It left the door open for further adventures for this character, which we fully expect to see, but what that means at this point is far from clear. It turns out even the people behind the films don’t even know what the future could hold.

Speaking with EW , Tom Holland confirms that early conversations have taken place regarding Spider-Man’s future, but they are clearly very early looks at what that future will be. While it certainly seems likely we will get more Spider-Man movies, and with Tom Holland in the role, neither Holland nor anybody else has any idea what is going to happen. The actor explains…

We've had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment they are conversations. We don't know what the future looks like.

Producer Amy Pascal has indicated that new movies, and even a new trilogy, are to be expected down the road , but clearly there isn’t a plan for them yet, at least not one that’s set in stone.

Spider-Man: No Way Home left Peter Parker as a sort of ghost in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Spider-Man is known to the world, nobody knows who the webslinger is, and nobody knows Peter Parker at all. This allows the character to go in nearly any direction, including to simply not be an active concern in the MCU for years if that’s what ends up happening.

Of course, that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting more Spider-Man in the near term. There are already rumors that other versions of Spider-Man might appear in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and the fact that the multiverse is a major plot point in the larger MCU right now means the options for what might happen to a character like Spider-Man are basically limitless.

And then on top of that you have Sony’s budding franchise world of Spider-Man villains that everybody assumes will need a Spider-Man at some point . Whether that could end up being Tom Holland or some other Spider-Man is a question that will need answering.

Part of the issue is that we don’t really know how far in advance the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets planned. Figuring out where Spider-Man fits in the future of the MCU requires knowing where many of these larger storylines are going, and we don’t know if anybody even knows that right now. We know what upcoming Marvel movies are planned over the next couple years, but after that, the MCU is a mystery to us, and possibly everybody else.