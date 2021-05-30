Daniel Craig And Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2 Is Already Dangerously Close To Starting Filming

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out emerged as one of the best films of 2019, as its tight mystery, eclectic characters and sharp humor really struck a chord with audiences. So it was no surprise that many were hoping a sequel would be made, and Johnson is obliging with a new film continuing the adventures of Daniel Craig’s southern sleuth Benoit Blanc. The film is set to begin production this summer in Greece, though a specific start date is not known. However, it would seem that filming for Knives Out 2 is (appropriately) dangerously close to starting based on a new update.