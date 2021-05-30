Daniel Craig And Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2 Is Already Dangerously Close To Starting Filming

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out emerged as one of the best films of 2019, as its tight mystery, eclectic characters and sharp humor really struck a chord with audiences. So it was no surprise that many were hoping a sequel would be made, and Johnson is obliging with a new film continuing the adventures of Daniel Craig’s southern sleuth Benoit Blanc. The film is set to begin production this summer in Greece, though a specific start date is not known. However, it would seem that filming for Knives Out 2 is (appropriately) dangerously close to starting based on a new update.
It was recently revealed that Benoit Blanc himself, Daniel Craig, is currently making plans for his trip to Greece this summer. This update comes from the Greek Consulate in New York City, which revealed via Instagram that Daniel Craig recently visited to obtain a visa ahead of filming. The image in question shows the No Time to Die actor standing alongside Greek Consul General Konstantinos Koutras. Check out the photo for yourself down below:
With this fresh bit of news, Knives Out 2 is starting to become that much more real. Although we don’t know when exactly the movie will commence filming, production is reportedly set to kick off sometime next month, according to the Greek Reporter.
As you can imagine, specific plot details on Knives Out 2 are being kept under lock and key. And since many likely don’t want many details spoiled for them ahead of time, that’s probably a good thing.
What we do know is that the humorous Thromby family will not be returning for the highly anticipated sequel. Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in the original film, provided an A+ explanation for their exclusion. However, fans will be happy to know that Rian Johnson is once again assembling an all-star ensemble cast for the new movie.
While his first outing put him alongside stars like Chris Evans, Ana De Armas and the great Christopher Plummer, Daniel Craig will not be joined by big names like Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe. So the new film won’t be left wanting when it comes to star power.
Considering the immense success of the original movie, one can only imagine how Rian Johnson hopes to top it wth the sequel. But Leslie Odom Jr., who’s also been cast in the film, says the Star Wars director is doing his best to up the ante for this story and challenge himself in the process.
There are plenty of questions when it comes to this new chapter in the Knives Out franchise but, if we know Rian Johnson, he’s sure to have something special in mind for the upcoming film. And you can bet people will have their eyes glued to their screens when the movie eventually hits Netflix.