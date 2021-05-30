Kevin Hart Pays Tribute To Epic Leading Ladies Jamie Lee Curtis And Cate Blanchett Ahead Of Borderlands Movie (As He Should)

Kevin Hart isn’t anywhere close to a shy guy, and that goes double with giving us updates and reminders that he is, in fact, going to be in the Borderlands film. Clearly, he’s both grateful and incredibly pumped for the role and to be working with so many big names. He gives us another reminder of the film on his Instagram, this time with a sweet tribute to Borderlands leading ladies Jaime Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett, which really shows just how grateful he is to work with the two classic icons. You can check out the post for yourself down below: