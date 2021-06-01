Borderlands: Jamie Lee Curtis Shares First Glimpse Of Cate Blanchett As Lilith

There does not appear to be any kind of social media embargo on the set of the upcoming film based on the video game Borderlands – and that's particularly apparent when you look at the social media accounts of the stars. Jamie Lee Curtis in particular has been sharing photos regularly and providing followers and movie-goers with a sneak peek at the blockbuster, with posts about everything from size differential in her co-stars, to COVID-19 protocols, to jokes about the yogurt for which she used to be the spokesperson.

Her latest share is most definitely the best one yet, however, as the Halloween actor has provided Borderlands fans with a silhouetted first peek at Cate Blanchett's look as Lilith. Check out the post from her Instagram page below: