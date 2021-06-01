Borderlands: Jamie Lee Curtis Shares First Glimpse Of Cate Blanchett As Lilith

There does not appear to be any kind of social media embargo on the set of the upcoming film based on the video game Borderlands – and that's particularly apparent when you look at the social media accounts of the stars. Jamie Lee Curtis in particular has been sharing photos regularly and providing followers and movie-goers with a sneak peek at the blockbuster, with posts about everything from size differential in her co-stars, to COVID-19 protocols, to jokes about the yogurt for which she used to be the spokesperson.
Her latest share is most definitely the best one yet, however, as the Halloween actor has provided Borderlands fans with a silhouetted first peek at Cate Blanchett's look as Lilith. Check out the post from her Instagram page below:
Cate Blanchett is certainly no novice when it comes to the world of blockbuster moviemaking, having played Galadriel in Peter Jackson's Middle-earth franchise and Hela in Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, but even just this photo suggests that she'll be giving off a fresh new vibe in Borderlands, and that is tremendously exciting. As described by Jamie Lee Curtis in the caption, Lilith is the film's "legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting, vixen with a bad attitude," and given Blanchett's extreme talent it should be a blast to watch.
Certainly only making us more hyped is also the tease of more to come that Curtis writes about. The fact that the image hasn't been removed yet is a pretty clear signal that the studio approves of it (it probably would have disappeared in a manner of seconds otherwise), and that's surely only going to encourage the star to post even more shots of her co-stars in the coming days/weeks. The caption suggests that she will be the one who gives us our first looks at Kevin Hart as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, Jack Black as Claptrap, and herself in character as Tannis. So look forward to that!
Directed by Eli Roth, Borderlands is a sci-fi action adventure that will follow Cate Blanchett's Lilith as she returns to her home planet while on a mission to find the daughter of the most powerful man in the universe – teaming up with ragtag group of heroes to help get the job done. In addition to the aforementioned actors, the video game blockbuster also stars Edgar Ramirez, Haley Bennett, Gina Gershon, Cheyenne Jackson, and Bobby Lee. Lionsgate is producing the film and will be distributing the blockbuster, but the studio has not yet announced a release date. We here at CinemaBlend will be eagerly awaiting the arrival of new teases posted by Jamie Lee Curtis, so be on the look out for those and more updates about the movie as it continues to move through production.