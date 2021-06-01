The Conjuring 3 Reviews Have Arrived, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Devil Made Me Do It

Horror fans, are you ready? The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the eight installment in the Conjuring Universe franchise and the third Conjuring movie, is almost here. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Based on the real life trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes the Warrens beyond anything they’ve ever seen before, to mark the first time a murder suspect claims demonic possession as a defense. The supernatural flick was directed by Michael Chaves and the cast also features Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, and John Noble.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It releases in theaters and simultaneously on HBO Max on June 4. We already saw critics’ reactions on social media, but now they’ve started releasing their official reviews, so let’s check them out.