A Quiet Place Part II: What Fans Are Saying About John Krasinski’s Horror Sequel

Quiet Place Part II Was A Memorable First Movie Back To Theaters For Many

First off, A Quiet Place Part II was a monumental release for many movie fans because it marked their first time back in theaters since the pandemic. And interestingly enough, the movie holds themes that many of us would not have related to before this past year. For one, the movie is all about a world that is overrun with sound-sensitive monsters, and humanity's attempts to survive and find shelter amidst the disaster. Empty city streets and the challenge of the needs of a community versus one’s own means of survival is highlighted in the film. Fans such as this one recognized this on their first trip back to theaters: