New Star Wars Comic Finally Reunites Fans With A Familiar Solo Character

Had Solo: A Star Wars Story been a commercial success, there’s a good chance that Disney and Lucasfilm would have greenlit a sequel, as unlike Rogue One, there were ways to move this particular story set in a galaxy far, far away. But that’s not what happened, and a Qi’ra series on Disney+ is not in the cards, especially now that Emilia Clarke is busy working on Marvel’s Secret Invasion series. So while it doesn’t look like we’ll ever see Qi’ra in live-action again, at least the War of the Bounty Hunters crossover is allowing for fans to learn where she ended up after the events of Solo. Depending on how this crossover unfolds, it’s also possible that it will conclude Qi’ra’s story, though the downside of that would be her never getting to speak to Han again since he wasn't freed from the carbonite until Return of the Jedi.