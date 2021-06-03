Cruella 2: Could Emma Stone’s Disney Movie Get A Sequel? Here’s What The Director Says

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Over the past few years, Disney has produced a number of live-action adaptations of their classic animated blockbusters. This trend started largely due to Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent movies, and the House of Mouse provided another villain origin story with the new Cruella movie starring Emma Stone. But will a sequel arrive next? Director Craig Gillespie recently addressed that possibility.
Cruella opened last weekend in theaters as well as for a premium cost at Disney+. The project was flashy and campy, and the ending scene definitely seemed to set up a possible sequel. Luckily Craig Gillespie was recently asked if Cruella 2 could continue the story. The I, Tonya filmmaker responded honestly, saying:
I feel like we’ve only just met her. I’d love to now see the full-blown Cruella, fully loaded. She’s managed to get the support system around her and she can really expand on her brand. I’d love to see where that takes her and how you could almost destroy her from inside out, if she’s not careful with all that power.
Well, there you have it. Looks like Cruella’s director is definitely interested in continuing the story, especially once the title character’s origin was fulfilled. We’ll just have to see how the live-action movie ultimately performs in theaters and at homes, and if the studio moves forward with a follow-up.
Craig Gillespie’s comments to Collider are sure to be exciting for Disney fans hoping to see more of Emma Stone’s Cruella. Since she only truly became the character we know from 101 Dalmatians during the tail end of the film, it makes sense that the filmmaker might want to continue playing in the same sandbox. Besides, who doesn’t want to see more of those costumes?
Of course, it’ll be interesting to see exactly how Cruella’s success is measured by Disney. It hit theaters during an unprecedented time when audiences are only beginning to return to the movies. But there’s also the Disney+ money to factor in, as well as the public’s response.
Spoilers ahead for Cruella.
Disney had a unique challenge in adapting the Cruella movie, given the character’s penchant for murdering puppies. The origin story saw Emma Stone become the iconic villain we know and love, but without hurting a hair on a single puppy’s head. The film’s ending saw her take on the persona of Cruella forever, while also finally occupying Hell Hall.
The House of Mouse is clearly going to continue producing live-action movies from their beloved animated catalogue, and fans are already debating which Disney villain might get their own film next. We’ll just have to see what comes next, including a possible Cruella sequel.
