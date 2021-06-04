Bloody Batman Tease From The Flash Director Means Trouble For Michael Keaton

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe has a number of highly anticipated projects currently in the works, including Andy Muschietti’s long-delayed Flash movie starring Ezra Miller. Fans are eager for any new information, and the latest bloody Batman tease spells trouble for Michael Keaton.
While information about The Flash is limited, fans were thrilled to learn that both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton would be returning as their versions of Bruce Wayne/ Batman. Keaton has spent decades away from the cape and cowl, and Andy Muschietti’s latest tease from the set seemingly teases a bloody fate for the beloved hero. Check it out below
Uh oh. While Michael Keaton has spent years away from Batman, it looks like he’s going to get back into the fray in a major way. And as we can see from the above image, there will be blood. Watch out villains, the Bat is back.
The above image comes to us from Andy Muschietti’s personal Instagram page, which currently has an impressive 445k followers. He has been sharing fun glimpses from the set, keeping anticipation high for Ezra Miller’s solo DC movie. And the generations of moviegoers are especially eager to see Michael Keaton’s return to Bruce Wayne/Batman.
While Adam West will always be the original Batman, Michael Keaton's acclaimed performance in Tim Burton's Batman movies has remained an iconic piece of pop culture. The suit itself is a classic, so fans will no doubt be thrilled to see that yellow insignia in the image. It remains to be seen whose blood is splattered on it, although it's a striking image that some comic book fans will no doubt associate with Watchmen.
Given the multiple Batmen, it's clear that The Flash will be playing with the DC's version of the multiverse. The Snyder Cut saw Ezra Miller's speedster use time travel for the first time to avoid Darkseid's apocalypse, but that's not officially DCEU canon. We'll just have to wait and see how Andy Muschietti and company are planning on bringing that aspect of the hero to life on the big screen.
Michael Keaton might not have played Batman for a number of years, but he's stayed active in the superhero genre. Keaton notably played the villainous Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and brought a ton of heart to the character. Marvel fans have been hoping to see him back on the big screen, but it looks like DC might have nabbed the iconic actor first.
The Flash is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.