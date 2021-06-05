Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Shares A+ Response To Vintage Empire Strikes Back Trailer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
When it comes to the Star Wars franchise, fans certainly have their favorite movies, and The Empire Strikes Back but, when it comes to what’s arguably the best film, many are likely to mention The Empire Strikes Back as an answer. The 1980 film is viewed as a major turning point for the franchise, as it opted for a tone much darker than its 1977 predecessor. And of course, it features one of the most iconic reveals in the history of cinema. Fans aren’t the only ones who appreciate the film though, as Star Wars legend Mark Hamill does, too. With this, he had an A+ response when he spotted a vintage trailer for the movie.
The Empire Strikes Back recently celebrated its 41st anniversary, and Star Wars alum Stephen Stanton marked the occasion by sharing a cool, vintage trailer for the movie. The two-minute post shows off plenty of great moments from the movie and features an incredibly dynamic voiceover by none other than Harrison Ford. Well, Stanton’s Twitter post eventually caught the attention of Mark Hamill, and he couldn’t help but share for one reason and one reason alone. Check out his A+ response:
I mean how can you not appreciate the enthusiasm Harrison Ford is injecting into that VO? There are plenty of reasons to love the Indiana Jones actor, and his skill as a voiceover artist can certainly be added to that list. It’s also nice to see just how much Mark Hamill appreciates his talents. Of course, the trailer features another memorable (and polarizing) moment from The Empire Strikes Back, and Hamill added a humorous disclaimer for fans:
In Mark Hamill’s defense, Luke Skywalker didn’t know Leia was his sister at the time, so you can’t really blame him… right? It’s a moment that’s likely to be debated by Star Wars fans for years to come, but you have to love Hamill’s sense of humor when referencing it.
Based on behind-the-scenes footage that’s been released, it looks like The Empire Strikes Back was a fun move to work on. Mark Hamill has previously spoken about his experience on the film’s set, even sharing a sweet story that involves late co-star Carrie Fisher. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is currently available to stream on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.
As someone who wasn’t around when Star Wars’ Original Trilogy first hit theaters, I can certainly appreciate when something like this trailer is unearthed on social media. And what’s even cooler is that stars like Mark Hamill are also around to react to them. Let’s hope we can see more of these cool tidbits as time goes on.