Justice League’s Zack Snyder Recalls Having A ‘Very Serious Fight’ With Warner Bros. Over Green Lantern

Zack Snyder’s Justice League allowed the director to finally realize his original vision for the 2017 team-up movie. While the film restores just about all of the plot points Snyder wanted to cover, there’s at least one person he wasn’t able to include. The character in question is John Stewart, who comic book fans know as a Green Lantern. The fan-favorite hero was meant to appear to Bruce Wayne during the film’s closing moments, but Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter ultimately appeared in his place. Now, Snyder is shedding light on the “very serious fight” he had with Warner Bros. over the character.