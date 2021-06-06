OK The Rock’s New Movie Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Sounds Cool, But What About San Andreas 2?

The list of upcoming The Rock movies is always an impressive and lengthy one, but there’s one con to Dwayne Johnson being so busy all the time: sequels aren’t so easy to schedule these days. In recent years, the actor has also been delving into the producing side of things, making his schedule even tighter. In fact, this week we learned The Rock’s production company has signed on to produce a new movie starring Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. It sounds great, but it just leaves me to ask: When will the time come for San Andreas 2?