A Quiet Place Spinoff A Go As Paramount Sets Date For Third Film

It’s probably fair to say that many couldn’t have foreseen the massive success of the A Quiet Place franchise. When the original film first hit theaters back in 2018, audiences weren’t sure what to make of a John Krasinski-penned and directed horror film, but the actor and rising filmmaker ultimately offered a tense cinematic outing that was praised as a worthy addition to the horror genre by both critics and audiences. Now, the film has spawned a successful sequel, which has not only received positive reactions but is also helping to rejuvenate the box office. Well, it would now appear that the franchise is growing, as Paramount has set a date for a spinoff movie.