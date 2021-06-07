Justice League’s Zack Snyder Reveals Whether He’s Heard From Warner Bros. Following The Movie’s Release

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Zack Snyder is a filmmaker known for his unique visual palette, one that has been utilized in the comic book genre a number of times. After years of fan campaigns, the Snyder Cut of Justice League finally arrived this year. Now the titular director has revealed whether he’s heard back from Warner Bros. since it hit HBO Max.
Shortly after Justice League hit theaters, fans started online chatter about the Snyder Cut. HBO Max spent millions of dollars for Zack Snyder’s Justice League to be completed and released via streaming, leading those same fans to wonder about the studio’s response. Snyder opened up about this during a recent interview, saying:
Well, um… no. I haven't heard from them at all. After I released the movie, I haven't gotten a phone call. It's been radio silence… The only communication was Ann [Sarnoff, Warner Bros. CEO]’s article after the movie was released, but that wasn't directly to me, that was to the people. So I don't know. As far as I'm concerned, let's see what happens with Discovery, and that's cool. Who knows? Right now, all I know is that as of yesterday, Justice League was #1 in the UK again, so that’s cool.
Well, that was honest. While Warner Bros. gave Zack Snyder near total control over the events of his Justice League, it looks like there hasn’t been any talks since the Snyder Cut was released to the masses. This is in bold juxtaposition to the constant online chatter about the film’s contents and hopes for a sequel.
Zack Snyder’s comments come from his recent interview by Tyrone Magnus about his work on Netflix’s Army of the Dead. There was also plenty of chatter about Justice League, especially now that the four-hour epic has been released for months. And while the director has been open about his process and plans for future sequels, it’s been crickets from the actual powers that be at WB.
Both versions of Justice League are currently available on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Following the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, some fans were hoping that the story might continue on HBO Max via sequels. The studio has thus far denied any rumors, and clearly Snyder hasn’t been in any talks. But with the recent merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia, the filmmaker isn’t putting it completely out of the question.
Warner Bros. has clearly been putting a ton of stock into its nearly launched streaming service, with a ton of exciting projects coming out of HBO Max. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was one of those big titles, and it’s seemingly been a major streaming success. Despite this, there’s seemingly been no contact with Snyder himself.
The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.