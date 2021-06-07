There's A Wild Black Panther 2 Rumor Rolling Around, But I'd Like It To Be True

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing, as numerous movies and TV shows are currently in various stages of development, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plot details are currently being kept under lock and key in the heart of Wakanda, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from speculating about what we can expect from the film. With that, it would seem that a massive rumor is currently making the rounds that suggests the introduction of a major character. While it is only a rumor at this point, I'd really like it to be true.