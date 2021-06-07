There's A Wild Black Panther 2 Rumor Rolling Around, But I'd Like It To Be True

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing, as numerous movies and TV shows are currently in various stages of development, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plot details are currently being kept under lock and key in the heart of Wakanda, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from speculating about what we can expect from the film. With that, it would seem that a massive rumor is currently making the rounds that suggests the introduction of a major character. While it is only a rumor at this point, I'd really like it to be true.
Last fall, it was reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (known simply as Black Panther 2 at that point) had cast Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta in an undisclosed role. Despite this, reports also suggested that he’d been cast as one of the film’s villains. Well, a new rumor from The Illuminerdi claims that Tenoch Huerta is not only serving as an antagonist but is portraying none other than Marvel Comics character Namor the Submariner. The site also cites sources that allege that a war between Wakanda and Atlantis will serve as a subplot in the film.
At this point, fans should view this news purely as a rumor and far from a sure thing. Still, seeing such massive developments happen in a Black Panther movie would be exciting. Prince Namor has proven to be one of the coolest (and most powerful) characters in the entire Marvel Universe. Originally introduced back in 1939, the prince of Atlantis has amassed quite a following over the years, with many citing him as one of Marvel’s most interesting antiheroes.
Theoretically, Tenoch Huerta would also be an inspired choice for Prince Namor. The actor has proven to have an imposing presence when on screen, which was especially evident when he played drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero on Narcos: Mexico. He could likely bring that same level of gravitas to a powerful character like Namor.
The aforementioned war between Wakanda and Atlantis is also something that may be familiar to comic book fans. The two nations have had their share of conflicts, and seeing such a war take place on the big screen would likely be nothing short of incredible. Alas, the chances of such a thing actually happening in the highly anticipated sequel seem incredibly thin.
There are plenty of questions surrounding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, especially following the unfortunate passing of T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman. What Marvel Studios has confirmed is that the movie will continue to expand upon the mythology surrounding the beautiful African nation that was introduced in the original 2018 film. You can check out the original movie by streaming it on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.
While Namor and Atlantis may be a longshot for the film, audiences can trust that writer-director Ryan Coogler has something special planned. So far, members of the cast have also expressed satisfaction with the story, which should get fans hyped. We’ll see what’s in store for this franchise when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on July 8, 2022.