Thor: Love And Thunder: Tom Hiddleston Reacts To Matt Damon’s Loki Returning

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki got a lot accomplished during his time ruling Asgard disguised as Odin. Ok, maybe not a lot, but he at least launched the play The Tragedy of Loki of Asgard, which saw Matt Damon cameoing as the actor cast as the God of Mischief for the stage production (it was Damon’s second time playing someone named Loki, following 1998’s Dogma). While the actual Loki isn’t set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, Damon will be back as this Asgardian actor reprising Loki in a new play, and Hiddleston has sounded off on getting to see Faux Loki again.
While making the press rounds promoting Disney+’s Loki series, Tom Hiddleston chatted with Decider about Matt Damon returning for Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as recalled watching The Martian actor on the Thor: Ragnarok set. In Hiddleston’s words:
Well, I have no ownership as you know. [Laughs] Loki contains multitudes, and he contains Matt Damon. I was so amused on that—I can’t remember, it was a couple of days on Ragnarok when he came in and did his thing. It was like looking into a very slightly distorted mirror. And his take on the whole thing was just hilarious, so I can’t wait to see what they’ve been doing.
Pre-Thor: Ragnarok, one wouldn’t be faulted for thinking that if Matt Damon joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be in a major capacity. Hilariously though, Taika Waititi decided to bring Damon aboard as the nameless Asgardian actor who acted out Loki’s “death” scene in The Tragedy of Loki of Asgard, with his costars in the production including Luke Hemsworth as Faux Thor and Sam Neill as Faux Odin. Of course, this production was simply greenlit for the amusement of the actual Loki, though their final performance was soon followed by Thor exposing the disguised Loki to the other Asgardians and quickly taking him away to find the real Odin.
Luckily, Matt Damon, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth’s Asgardian characters all survived Asgard’s destruction, as they’re back to star in a new play during Thor: Love and Thunder. This time around, the staged drama will depict the events of Thor: Ragnarok, with Melissa McCarthy being brought aboard as the Asgardian actress playing Hela. So while Tom Hiddleston may be feeling a bit of FOMO about watching someone else “play” Loki, it sounds like he’s cool with Damon keeping the mantle going within the main MCU reality… in a manner of speaking.
Of course, as MCU fans are well aware, the original Loki we first met in 2011’s Thor was killed by Thanos at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, occurring not long after his redemption arc in Thor: Ragnarok. Luckily, we’re not done with the character in another form, as the alternate Loki shown in Avengers: Endgame managed to escape custody with the Tesseract, a.k.a. the Space Stone. That’s the Loki we’ll be following along with in the Disney+ series that’s about to premiere, with Tom Hiddleston’s character being recruited by the Time Variance Authority to help fix the timeline.
Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on May 6, 2022, but those of you looking for a Loki fix now just need to make sure you're subscribed to Disney+ by tomorrow, when the Loki series premieres on the Mouse House's streaming service.