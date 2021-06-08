Thor: Love And Thunder: Tom Hiddleston Reacts To Matt Damon’s Loki Returning

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki got a lot accomplished during his time ruling Asgard disguised as Odin. Ok, maybe not a lot, but he at least launched the play The Tragedy of Loki of Asgard, which saw Matt Damon cameoing as the actor cast as the God of Mischief for the stage production (it was Damon’s second time playing someone named Loki, following 1998’s Dogma). While the actual Loki isn’t set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, Damon will be back as this Asgardian actor reprising Loki in a new play, and Hiddleston has sounded off on getting to see Faux Loki again.