Solo's Emilia Clarke Was Given Some Strange Audition Material When She Read For The Star Wars Movie

Maybe not. When it comes to huge franchises like the Star Wars saga and Marvel, the threat of spoilers is a major concern. A new film could stand to rake in billions of dollars at the box office, with most of that money coming from fans who are eager to learn what happens next. If an actor auditioned for the next Marvel movie, for example, and didn’t get the part, they would still have had access to a normally top-secret script. Emilia Clarke, who played Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story, could have learned a spoiler or two from her audition and leaked it to the press. Not that I think she would, of course, but it’s a possibility that studio executives have to consider.