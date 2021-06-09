Zack Snyder’s Justice League Concept Art Shows Scarier Version of DeSaad

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Despite being released for months, the conversation surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League hasn’t slowed down much. Every frame of the four-hour streaming event has been dissected, and there are many fans hoping to see Snyder’s vision continue with more sequels. Unused concept art has also made its way online, with new images revealing a scarier version of the villainous DeSaad.
DeSaad was one of the characters cut for Justice League’s theatrical cut, and serves as one of Darkseid’s Lieutenants during the Snyder Cut. DeSaad had a pretty menacing appearance on HBO Max, but it turns out that he could have looked even scarier. Check out some concept art of the character below.
Yikes. DeSaad’s appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League already makes an impact, but clearly there were even more terrifying versions of him. One has to wonder what he did to get those scars, and whether they came at the hands of his enemies of Darkseid himself.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of concept artist and creature designer Jerad S. Marantz. His contributions are key to various blockbuster movies finding their visual language, with recent credits including Avengers: Endgame, Army of the Dead, and HBO’s Lovecraft Country. Since he’s got a penchant for monsters, it makes sense that this version of Justice League’s DeSaad would be more monstrous in appearance.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available exclusively on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
While Steppenwolf served as the primary antagonist of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the entirety of the movie saw him trying to please larger villain Darkseid. The coming conflict between the red eyed villain and the Justice League was set up for a future movie, which presumably would have included more of DeSaad.
But despite fans already campaigning to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, there doesn’t appear to be any plans for Zack Snyder to produce Justice League sequels. Warner Bros. shut down this possibility, while the filmmaker recently revealed that he hasn’t been in contact with the studio since the Snyder Cut was released.
Regardless, the conversation around Justice League and Zack Snyder’s ideas for the sequels haven’t slowed down. Just as he did prior to the Snyder Cut, he’s been revealing small tidbits about his plans for the future-- breaking the internet in the process. Only time will tell how DeSaad was originally going to factor into the five-film story.
The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.