Why Scarlett Johansson Loves That Black Widow Is Set Right After Captain America: Civil War

Natasha (has) always been a part of some operation and she’s had some safety net. I don’t know if ‘safety net’ is the best way to put it. She’s always been an operative, and she’s actually never really had to, for better or worse, had to make any decisions for herself. She’s made decisions, but she’s part of this greater whole -- and whether it was the Red Room or S.H.I.E.L.D. or The Avengers, she’s had this kind of family, for better or worse. And then after Civil War, it’s gone. It’s all gone. Everything is gone and she’s, for the first time ever, really just on her own. She could totally disappear into the ether, and probably, that would be that. She doesn’t have to return to anything, which is a pretty terrifying place to be when you’ve been attached to something for so long, and now you’re suddenly floating. Obviously, she’s very self-sufficient. She has connections everywhere. But she’s kind of on the lam. She’s feeling like a fugitive and it’s a really interesting place to start.