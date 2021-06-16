What The Friday Cast Is Doing Now, Including Ice Cube

Ice Cube (Craig Jones)

As Craig Jones, our unemployed main character, Ice Cube plays the protagonist in Friday, which he also co-wrote and executive produced. The actor-writer-producer would reprise his role as Craig Jones in the sequels, Next Friday and Friday After Next, which he also wrote and produced. Best known for his involvement in N.W.A., resulting in the legendary album, Straight Outta Compton, the musician-turned-actor began his movie career with a supporting turn in Boyz n the Hood. He also appeared in Anaconda, Three Kings, Higher Learning, Ghosts of Mars, Torque, Rampart, and the Jump Street movies. Additionally, Cube starred in xXx: State of the Union and Barbershop, later producing and starring in the sequels. The actor also starred in and produced Are We There Yet?, Are We Done Yet?, the Ride Along movies, The Longshots, and First Sunday.

Additionally, Ice Cube wrote, produced, and starred in All About the Benjamins and wrote, directed, produced, and starred in The Players Club. His other starring credits include Fist Fight and last year's The High Note. Next, Cube will star in War of the Worlds. He's also trying to make Last Friday, the final film in the Friday franchise. Most recently, it was announced that Ice Cube could be teaming up with Jack Black, who's in talks for a movie called Oh Hell No.