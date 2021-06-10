Laurence Fishburne Confirms John Wick Return With Praise For The Script

So now the stage is set for John Wick and The Bowery King to join forces and bring The High Table down. These two are arguably at their lowest points, so it’ll be difficult finding the allies and resources to fulfill their mission of vengeance. Still, it’ll be nice to have at least one other established character participating in John Wick: Chapter 4, though it’s a good bet we’ll also reunite with Ian McShane’s Winston, who appeared in the first three John Wick movies and needs to answer for what he did to John before Parabellum concluded.