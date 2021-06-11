Pandemic Be Damned, A Quiet Place Part II Has Hit A Box Office Milestone

In light of that potential achievement on the horizon, one can easily see why Paramount has been moving quickly with setting a date and a production plan for writer/director Jeff Nichols’ spin-off film to be set in A Quiet Place’s universe of increasing noise. Should the next week be as kind to the Abbott family’s continuing struggle with this blind alien menace, we could even hear news about a further sequel in the main line of John Krasinski’s burgeoning universe. Which, judging by the ending of A Quiet Place Part II, looks like something fans would definitely be up for.