Pandemic Be Damned, A Quiet Place Part II Has Hit A Box Office Milestone

Currently, movie theaters in the domestic market are running closer to, but not quite at full capacity than they were in the days before the COVID-19 pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped movies like A Quiet Place Part II from breaking down barriers and raking in some serious cash. Another box office milestone has been hit, thanks to the John Krasinski/Emily Blunt sequel dominating the charts since its release. Thanks to that strong showing, it’s now the first domestic film in the pandemic-influenced market to cross $100 million in grosses.
As the Paramount film is about to embark on its third week of release, this celebratory news from Deadline has shown just how big A Quiet Place Part II has become at the movies. Estimated to pull in between $30-$50 million in its opening weekend, this long awaited follow-up to the 2018 smash hit took in about $48 million in its three-day total alone. In terms of the current movie market, that’s a pretty fantastic showing.
Expanding to the longer picture of 2021 movies so far, A Quiet Place Part II is even more impressive when compared to the current international champion, Godzilla vs. Kong. That film took about five days to reach comparable numbers, and is sitting at just below that high-water mark. The Adam Wingard directed installment of Warner Bros’ MonsterVerse franchise is still the highest grossing film of 2021 at the moment, but A Quiet Place Part II is close to taking that crown for itself.
In light of that potential achievement on the horizon, one can easily see why Paramount has been moving quickly with setting a date and a production plan for writer/director Jeff Nichols’ spin-off film to be set in A Quiet Place’s universe of increasing noise. Should the next week be as kind to the Abbott family’s continuing struggle with this blind alien menace, we could even hear news about a further sequel in the main line of John Krasinski’s burgeoning universe. Which, judging by the ending of A Quiet Place Part II, looks like something fans would definitely be up for.
The next couple of weekends look pretty good in terms of the chances for A Quiet Place Part II to conquer the international scene. Though the domestic opening of F9 on June 25th might turn that potential success into a temporary celebration. As the current overseas figures rolling in already looking mighty promising, Dom and the family look like they’re about to go rogue once again.
A Quiet Place Part II is currently enjoying its theatrical release, for anyone who’s feeling up to heading out to the movies. But if you’re waiting for the Paramount+ debut, you can roughly catch this one on your couch on July 12th. Just make sure you don’t crank the volume too loud, as angry neighbors can be as dangerous as sound-seeking aliens.