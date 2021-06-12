Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Some In The Heights Cameos You Might Have Missed

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, you’ve heard the name Lin-Manuel Miranda. The writer-actor-producer-director became a household name when Hamilton became a global sensation, but his first Broadway musical was In the Heights. A movie version helmed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu is in theaters now, and Miranda revealed some A+ cameos you might have missed.