Possible Spider-Man: No Way Home Leak Has Fans Freaking Out About The Multiverse

It's been months since the first rumors hit that implied that the next big Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home wasn't simply going to be the next Spider-Man movie, but was in fact going to be the live-action Spider-Man movie. Following in the footsteps of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it seemed the new movie would bring back the two previous live-action Peter Parker's for a massive movie that would feature Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. And while there have now been plenty of indications that such a movie won't happen, it hasn't stopped fans from looking for signs that it will all actually happen.

The latest hint that maybe this is really all going to work out is coming from a Spider-Man fan site that is claiming that the Argentina branch of Sony Pictures tweeted, and then deleted, an image of the Spider-Man: No Way Home logo that shifted between different styles. This has fans theorizing that the multiple fonts in the image could be a hint to multiple versions of Spider-Man, as Into the Spider-Verse used a similar trick. Here's the alleged video in question.