Why Julianne Moore Is ‘Terrified’ About Dear Evan Hansen’s Release

You’d think that a veteran film actor wouldn’t get nervous about new releases. After all, they’ve done it a million times. But what happens when that actor decides to try something completely out of their wheelhouse? Being anxious starts to make more sense. Just look at Academy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore, whose upcoming appearance in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen will make her try something new: sing.
Julianne Moore appeared on an after-show segment for What What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen to discuss her new movie musical, where she’ll play Heidi, mother of the titular Evan Hansen. When Andy Cohen asked if she had seen the final cut of the film, she said:
I haven’t seen it. I have no doubt that Ben [Platt] is brilliant again.. I think it's an extraordinary cast. I really just felt lucky to be there. I'm excited to see it and terrified also. I hope I don't stink. This is a new thing for me, singing a song!
It’s hard to imagine being as critically lauded as Julianne Moore and still thinking you might stink in a movie. But her concerns do seem valid. Acting is one thing; singing is entirely another. And having to act and sing at the same time? Even more difficult, especially if you’re not a trained vocalist. Broadway singers spend years fine-tuning their pipes, and even then there are many ways a performance can go wrong.
But I personally think Julianne Moore will be okay. She’s an incredible actress, and I would personally rather watch a performance that’s beautifully acted with a so-so singing voice than a dull, boring performance from a vocal powerhouse. Rachel Bay Jones, who originally played Heidi on Broadway, won a Tony for her emotional depth, not her voice (although she does sound great). In addition, the role of Heidi Hansen isn’t super vocally demanding - at least, not compared to the high tenor notes required of Ben Platt as Evan. How he managed to hit that high note in ‘Waving Through a Window’ eight times a week remains a mystery to scientists everywhere.
Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of teenager Evan Hansen, who fabricates a friendship with a classmate who committed suicide in the hopes that it will comfort the grieving family. In addition to Julianne Moore as Heidi Hansen and Ben Platt as Evan Hansen, the cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, and Amandla Steinburg as Alana Beck.
Dear Evan Hansen is slated for a late 2021 release date, so we won’t have to wait long for Julianne Moore’s vocal debut. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer here.