Why Julianne Moore Is ‘Terrified’ About Dear Evan Hansen’s Release

But I personally think Julianne Moore will be okay. She’s an incredible actress, and I would personally rather watch a performance that’s beautifully acted with a so-so singing voice than a dull, boring performance from a vocal powerhouse. Rachel Bay Jones, who originally played Heidi on Broadway, won a Tony for her emotional depth, not her voice (although she does sound great). In addition, the role of Heidi Hansen isn’t super vocally demanding - at least, not compared to the high tenor notes required of Ben Platt as Evan. How he managed to hit that high note in ‘Waving Through a Window’ eight times a week remains a mystery to scientists everywhere.