Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Just Got Some Major Opening Weekend Competition

Sonic the Hedgehog running and holding gold ring

Sonic the Hedgehog might not have toppled Detective Pikachu for worldwide video game movie supremacy (although it did triumph on the domestic front), but it was nonetheless a commercial success and received a fair amount of positive reception. As such, Paramount Pictures announced in May 2020 that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was on the way, and it’s currently slated to speed into theaters in April 2022. However, today brings work that it’ll face off on the same opening weekend as the Brad Pitt-led action movie Bullet Train.

Sony Pictures has announced that Bullet Train has been slated for April 8, 2022, the same day that Paramount snagged for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Between these two flicks, along with Robert Eggers’ The Northman, moviegoers will have plenty to choose from during that opening weekend, although when it comes to entertaining the younger cinema enthusiasts, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is the clear winner.

Nevertheless, Bullet Train, which is based on the book Maria Beetle by K?tar? Isaka, sounds like it’ll be a wild ride… figuratively and literally. The action movie follows five assassins who are aboard the same Japanese Bullet Train and discover their assignments are connected. Along with Brad Pitt leading the charge and doing most of his own stunts, Bullet Train’s cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock, among others. It’s also worth noting that Sony was reportedly so impressed by Taylor-Johnson’s performance in Bullet Train that it was decided he should play Kraven the Hunter.

Looking back at Sonic the Hedgehog 2, along with Ben Schwartz reprising his vocal duties as the eponymous speedster, the sequel will bring back Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Natasha Rothwell as Rachel and Adam Pally as Wade Whipple. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will see Sonic and his new partner Tails teaming up to stop Dr. Robotnik, who’s escaped from the mushroom planet and now working with Knuckles, obtaining an emerald that would give him the power to build and destroy civilizations.

Although Bullet Train will now provide some competition for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 come April 8, 2022, this particular month isn’t as crowded as you might think. The only other movies slated for April 2022 so far are The Bad Guys and The Lost City of D, both of which come out on April 15. Obviously more movies will stake claims on the April calendar as we move closer to its arrival, but there’s no arguing that right now, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Bullet Train are the biggest offerings on deck for that month.

Rest assured, we here at CinemaBlend will keep you apprised of more news about both Bullet Train and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. For now, browse through our upcoming 2021 movies schedule to learn what’s premiering in theaters later this year.

