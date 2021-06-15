news

Gone Girl Actress Lisa Banes Dead At 65 Following Hit And Run Accident

Lisa Banes stands staring forcefully in a ballroom in Gone Girl.

10 days ago, actress Lisa Banes was involved in a hit and run accident, during a street crossing. Struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle, the Gone Girl actor was hospitalized in critical condition, with her friends and family no doubt hoping she would recover. Sadly, it has been recently reported that Ms. Banes has died as a result of her injuries, at the age of 65.

Representatives for the New York Police Department confirmed Lisa Banes’ death, as reported by Yahoo. Further details indicate that the fatal accident happened, just as Banes was making her way to the Juilliard School for a visit, at which point she was hit while crossing the street. The driver did not stop, and no arrests have been made in connection to the matter. Lisa Banes is survived by her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, who posted the following tribute on her social media account:

We at CinemaBlend would like to extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Lisa Banes, in this unexpected time of tragedy.

More to come...

More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Comedy Legend Charles Grodin Is Dead At 86 news 1M Comedy Legend Charles Grodin Is Dead At 86 Mike Reyes
Chris Evans Sends Love After Robert Downey Jr. Suffers Devastating Loss news 1M Chris Evans Sends Love After Robert Downey Jr. Suffers Devastating Loss Adreon Patterson
Robert Downey Jr. Pays Tribute After Marvel Crew Member And Right Hand Man Jimmy Rich Dies news 1M Robert Downey Jr. Pays Tribute After Marvel Crew Member And Right Hand Man Jimmy Rich Dies Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

Spirit Untamed Jun 4, 2021 Spirit Untamed 4
Our Friend Jan 22, 2021 Our Friend Rating TBD
Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
Judas And The Black Messiah Feb 12, 2021 Judas And The Black Messiah 8
Top Gun: Maverick Nov 19, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
A Classic TGIF Sitcom Is Getting Rebooted In A Big Way TBD A Classic TGIF Sitcom Is Getting Rebooted In A Big Way Rating TBD
Wait, Is Vin Diesel In The Avatar Sequels? Here’s What He Said TBD Wait, Is Vin Diesel In The Avatar Sequels? Here’s What He Said Rating TBD
How Avatar: The Last Airbender's Dante Basco And Janet Varney Are Honoring Late Voice Actor Mako In New Project TBD How Avatar: The Last Airbender's Dante Basco And Janet Varney Are Honoring Late Voice Actor Mako In New Project Rating TBD
Michelle Rodriguez May Have Complaints About Fast And Furious' Letty Treatment, But There's One Thing She Loves About The Franchise TBD Michelle Rodriguez May Have Complaints About Fast And Furious' Letty Treatment, But There's One Thing She Loves About The Franchise Rating TBD
Rick And Morty: 6 Things To Remember Before Season 5 TBD Rick And Morty: 6 Things To Remember Before Season 5 Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information