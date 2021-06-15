Gone Girl Actress Lisa Banes Dead At 65 Following Hit And Run Accident

10 days ago, actress Lisa Banes was involved in a hit and run accident, during a street crossing. Struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle, the Gone Girl actor was hospitalized in critical condition, with her friends and family no doubt hoping she would recover. Sadly, it has been recently reported that Ms. Banes has died as a result of her injuries, at the age of 65.
Representatives for the New York Police Department confirmed Lisa Banes’ death, as reported by Yahoo. Further details indicate that the fatal accident happened, just as Banes was making her way to the Juilliard School for a visit, at which point she was hit while crossing the street. The driver did not stop, and no arrests have been made in connection to the matter. Lisa Banes is survived by her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, who posted the following tribute on her social media account:
We at CinemaBlend would like to extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Lisa Banes, in this unexpected time of tragedy.
More to come...