Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Has Some Intense Feelings About The Idea Anyone Else Could Play Draco Malfoy On The Big Screen

The Harry Potter franchise’s iconic platinum blonde antihero has something to say, and we all better listen, or his father will definitely hear about it. Or at least the actor who portrayed the angsty Draco Malfoy has something to say. Tom Felton just wants everyone to know that he is totally down to take the role of Draco back up at the drop of a hat, and if a Malfoy is going to be back on screen, he better be a part of it. Because he seemingly has some pretty intense feelings on the thought of someone else taking his role.