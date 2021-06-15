Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Has Some Intense Feelings About The Idea Anyone Else Could Play Draco Malfoy On The Big Screen

The Harry Potter franchise’s iconic platinum blonde antihero has something to say, and we all better listen, or his father will definitely hear about it. Or at least the actor who portrayed the angsty Draco Malfoy has something to say. Tom Felton just wants everyone to know that he is totally down to take the role of Draco back up at the drop of a hat, and if a Malfoy is going to be back on screen, he better be a part of it. Because he seemingly has some pretty intense feelings on the thought of someone else taking his role.
It’s pretty safe to say that Tom Felton loves being a Malfoy and cherishes his place in the Harry Potter fandom. Because he apparently would be very on board with taking back up the role of Draco if the opportunity ever presented itself, or even playing another member of the Malfoy family. In an interview he gave to People while promoting the new Harry Potter store in New York, Felton says that he’d even get possessive over the role of Draco Malfoy if anything else ever threw their hat in the ring. Here’s what the Harry Potter franchise staple said, in his own words:
If you're asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I'll play Draco's kid if you really want! Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted. I do feel if someone else played [Draco], I'd be slightly possessive, going, 'Hang on.’
It’s honestly pretty refreshing to see a Harry Potter star still so connected and excited about the series. While all of the long-time cast members are grateful for what Harry Potter gave them and their time with the franchise, it surely took its toll on the child actors. There were sacrifices to be made and lasting effects of their Harry Potter fame. While one member of the Golden Trio can’t even bring himself to watch the films, Tom Felton is a different story.
Even though Tom Felton played an antagonist to the Golden Trio of Harry, Ron and Hermione, and sometimes could even be seen as an evil character at certain times, the real-life actor seems to be all about the good of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. He is the source of many a throwback that tug at the heartstrings of fans, and even has talk of putting together a reunion for the cast members.
It’s pretty clear that Harry Potter is still a part of Tom Felton’s life, just as it is with many fans of the series and films. This is probably why he has such strong feelings about having the title of Draco Malfoy taken from him, and why he would readily jump at the chance to dye his hair blonde again and join the Malfoy family on screen once more. Thankfully, it doesn’t sound like there’s talks of another Draco coming out of the woodworks, and the casting directors wouldn’t dare cross a Malfoy.