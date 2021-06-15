The Rude James Corden Review That Inspired A Very Funny Running Gag In Peter Rabbit 2

Should there be a Peter Rabbit 3, who knows what sort of real life events will make it into the comedic arsenal of James Corden’s rambunctious rabbit? The extended reaction to the film will ultimately determine where things go next, should there be any interest to romp through the series’ gardens yet again. And while a wise cartoon rabbit once said, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it at all," that rule is apparently off the table now, especially when it leads to the wildest sort of inspiration. For now, you can see how the world at large inspired Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, as it’s currently in theaters, waiting to soak up all of the notes for potential future comedy gold.