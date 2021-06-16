Was Natalie Portman's Thor: Love And Thunder Look Revealed Via Leaked Merch?

On Thor’s right, we have Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie dressed for battle, and on his left, we have Jane Foster in her Mighty Thor form, armored up and holding Mjolnir, which has mysteriously reformed after being destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. Clearly Jane’s Thor look on the t-shirt is inspired by how her comic book counterpart was depicted as a superhero during Jason Aaron’s Thor run in the comics, but until Marvel drops an official of Natalie Portman in costume, it remains to be seen whether this will be exactly how she looks on the big screen, or if there will be some noticeable differences in her appearance.