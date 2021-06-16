Was Natalie Portman's Thor: Love And Thunder Look Revealed Via Leaked Merch?

Outside of some deleted footage of her from Thor: The Dark World being used in Avengers: Endgame, we haven’t seen Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster since the second Thor movie came out in 2013. Thor: Ragnarok attributed her absence to having broken up with the God of Thunder, but now Jane’s about to come back into his life, and in Thor: Love and Thunder, she’ll have some unique superpowers of her own. It’s been nearly two years since it was announced Portman’s Jane would transform into The Mighty Thor, and we may have our first look at her enhanced form through leaked merchandise.
Thor: Love and Thunder kicked off principal photography in late January and finished rolling cameras at the beginning of this month. The end of a film production is unquestionably worthy of celebration, and apparently the below t-shirts (shared by Twitter account Thor: Love and Thunder News) were among the gifts that crew members shared to commemorate the occasion. Take a look!
On Thor’s right, we have Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie dressed for battle, and on his left, we have Jane Foster in her Mighty Thor form, armored up and holding Mjolnir, which has mysteriously reformed after being destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. Clearly Jane’s Thor look on the t-shirt is inspired by how her comic book counterpart was depicted as a superhero during Jason Aaron’s Thor run in the comics, but until Marvel drops an official of Natalie Portman in costume, it remains to be seen whether this will be exactly how she looks on the big screen, or if there will be some noticeable differences in her appearance.
Either way, Thor Odinson won’t be the only Thor on the proverbial block when Thor: Love and Thunder comes out next year. We still don’t know the exact circumstances surrounding how Jane Foster will turn into The Mighty Thor, but it never hurts to have another superhero around. Plus, with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor having to face off against Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, he’ll need all the help he can get to take this menace down.
But Jane Foster becoming The Mighty Thor is just one of the many things to look forward to in Thor: Love and Thunder. This MCU entry will also feature the return of Jaimie Alexander’s Lady Sif, Thor alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy again, Valkyrie looking for her queen, Korg’s origins being explored and Russell Crowe appearing as Zeus. As with Thor: Ragnarok, in addition to reprising Korg, Taika Waititi also sat back in the director’s chair, as well as co-wrote the Love and Thunder script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.
Thor: Love and Thunder storms into theaters on May 6, 2022. While we wait for official looks at the production to pop up, learn what else the MCU has coming up on the cinematic side of things with our upcoming Marvel movies guide.